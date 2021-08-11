Farmer’s Market on Broadway canceled August 11 due to severe weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Farmer’s Market on Broadway has been canceled Wednesday, August 11, due to the impending weather threat.

The National Weather Service expects there to be heavy downpours and high winds during the hours of the event. The area is also in a severe weather alert during that time.

Allie Thut, Director of Special Events for On Broadway, Inc. says, “Safety is one of our top priorities in the Broadway District. Given the weather pattern and severe storms expected to hit our area, we felt this was the best decision to ensure the safety of event attendees, vendors and entertainers.”

Today’s forecast calls for more thunderstorms this evening with flood risks, high wind speeds, possible hail, and potential tornado spin ups in some areas.