Farmers’ Market on Broadway canceled due to weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Farmers’ Market on Broadway has been canceled Wednesday due to heavy downpour, lightning, and gusty winds.

On Broadway, Inc. says they made this decision after consulting with the National Weather Service. Earlier Wednesday, they reported the Farmers’ Market would continue on, despite the forecast.

“Safety is one of our top priorities in the Broadway District. Given the unpredictable weather pattern and uncertainty of the continued weather and flooding to hit our area, we felt this was the best decision to ensure the safety of event attendees, vendors and entertainers,” said Chelsea Kocken, Marketing and Events Manager, On Broadway, Inc. “The weather this week has also made it tough on our produce vendors to harvest their crops for this event.”