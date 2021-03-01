Farmers’ Market on Broadway hoping to avoid having to use Leicht Park for event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The coronavirus disrupted many things this past year, like moving the location of the Farmers’ Market on Broadway in downtown Green Bay. But as Kris Schuller reports a move is underway to bring the popular event back to its first home.

While it’s winter in the Broadway District lots of planning is underway. To bring back a summertime favorite, forced from its home last year because of the pandemic.

“The goal this year is to be able to be back on Broadway versus Leicht Park,” said Director of Special Events for On Broadway Inc., Allison Thut.

Last year to survive being canceled the Wednesday night Farmers’ Market on Broadway relocated to Leicht Park, minus many things like food vendors, arts and crafts and beverages like beer.

“It wasn’t the most successful situation for us. We did it because that’s what was necessary for us to host the market,” said the group’s Executive Director Brian Johnson.

All told roughly 20,000 people came to Leicht Park, while annually the market on Broadway attracts 200,000. And On Broadway wants to bring their market home and they say they can do it safely.

“Our goal, just like everybody else whose coordinating public events, is how can we do that safely. That is an absolute priority for us,” Johnson said.

“That might include spacing out events, encouraging people to wear masks,” said Thut.

Johnson says conversations are ongoing with city hall, with talk of wider spacing of booths, more barricades and of course requiring masks. Here at A Bag Lady on Broadway, the manager says the market’s impact is enormous.

“It’s huge. It has had such an impact on our business when it was down here. It’s got to come back down here,the businesses need it to survive, they really do,” said Jill Zelzer.

“The conversations are going on. We talk weekly about how the market is going to look. So, we’re just waiting to get a final decision,” Thut said.

Last week On Broadway, Inc. made vendor applications available online. The deadline to apply in March 26.