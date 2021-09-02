GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Farmers’ Market On Broadway hours shortened starting after Labor Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay staple event will be getting a bit shorter starting September 8.

According to On Broadway Inc., the Farmers’ Market On Broadway will begin shortened hours starting after Labor Day due to the sun setting at an earlier time.

The decision to shorten the Market’s hours was established to ensure vendors can safely take down their booths during daylight hours. The Market’s new hours will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Labor Day weekend is already here, which means shorter days and an earlier end to the market,” said Allie Thut, Director of Special Events with On Broadway, Inc. “The market continues to offer a variety of vendors, food and beer options, music and entertainment, and fun for all ages.”

The Farmers’ Market On Broadway runs through September 29.

