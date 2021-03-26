Farmers’ Market set to return to regular location on Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After spending last year at Leicht Park, the 18th annual Farmers’ Market will make its return to Broadway this year.

According to officials, the Farmers’ Market on Broadway received confirmation that their special events permit has been approved by Green Bay. In 2020 Leicht Park was the host of the Farmers’ Market in order to adhere to city and health department guidelines.

“We are so grateful to be back on Broadway after a tough year last year at Leicht Park. Being back on Broadway is incredibly beneficial for our vendors, local businesses and the community,” says Allie Thut, Director of Special Events, On Broadway, Inc.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing there will be reported set guidelines that vendors will have to follow. According to officials, booths will be spaced apart and patrons will be encouraged to wear a mask.

The first market is May 26 and will run every Wednesday, rain or shine, through September 29. The hours are 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. through Labor Day and 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. after Labor Day.

Any potential vendors can still apply by the end of Friday, March 26. For more information visit their website.