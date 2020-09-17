FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Farmers on a chopping frenzy for feed corn harvest

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CALUMET COUNTY, WI. (WFRV)-The past few days have been ideal to harvest feed corn for local farmers in Calumet County.

Ledgeview Custom Services harvests corn that is used to feed dairy cows during the colder months and helps to keep America fed in the process.

On Wednesday, the farmers used two machines to harvest some 300 acres of corn for Holsum Dairy.

“They’re hired to chop all of the corn and haul it to the farm,” explained Amber O’Brien, Agriculture Educator for Calumet County. “So what they do is they’ve got their choppers out here and they’ll have their semi trucks. Some of their trucks are contracted and they’ll be hauling that out to the dairy farm.”

They plan to harvest more than 5,000 acres in their partnership with Holsum Dairy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews

Green and Gold Game Day - Picks and Final Thoughts

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking offense

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking Packers inactives, defense