CALUMET COUNTY, WI. (WFRV)-The past few days have been ideal to harvest feed corn for local farmers in Calumet County.

Ledgeview Custom Services harvests corn that is used to feed dairy cows during the colder months and helps to keep America fed in the process.

On Wednesday, the farmers used two machines to harvest some 300 acres of corn for Holsum Dairy.

“They’re hired to chop all of the corn and haul it to the farm,” explained Amber O’Brien, Agriculture Educator for Calumet County. “So what they do is they’ve got their choppers out here and they’ll have their semi trucks. Some of their trucks are contracted and they’ll be hauling that out to the dairy farm.”

They plan to harvest more than 5,000 acres in their partnership with Holsum Dairy.