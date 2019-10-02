Farmers worry recent wet weather will likely delay fall harvest

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) — September’s wet weather has been a headache for area farmers who have to wait for fields to dry out before they can harvest crops this fall.

“It’s just depressing in a way,” Dan Brick, the Owner and Operator of Brickstead Dairy said, “that we can’t ever get anything done.”

Brick told Local 5 that wet weather this past spring delayed planting by about 30 days.

He said his corn should be ready for harvesting in about seven to ten days if the weather shapes up.

“We’ve got all of our equipment lined up ready to go,” Brick said, “and we just gotta sit there and wait for what Mother Natures deals with us and plan for the worst-case scenario.”

Brick said the worst-case scenario would be snow or a frost before the crops can be harvested.

“We’re up against it because we need that feed for the cows,” he said. “It’s a tough situation here all over the Midwest because it’s wet all over, we’ve had hay shortages, and we’re dependant on this corn to help stretch us out throughout next year.”

That corn cannot be harvested until the plants and field dry out.

“We got the rainwater on the plant right now, so we’re waiting for that to dry out,” Brick said. “Then we have to deal with the field conditions as far as all the mud goes.”

He said that best-case, conditions immediately change.

“Our best-case scenario is it stops raining today, the sun shines, windy days, to help dry things out,” Brick said.