EMMETT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 48-year-old man from Reeseville was sentenced to prison after having sex with a fifteen-year-old girl from late 2020 through early 2021.

According to the Dodge County District Attorney, 48-year-old Marcus Statz was sentenced to eight years in prison for Sexual Assault of a Child.

Back in late 2020, Statz was working as a farmhand at a farm in the Town of Emmet. When Statz was done milking the cows he reportedly had sex with a fifteen-year-old girl multiple times.

These incidents happened from Oct. 2020 through Jan. 2021. Both the girl and Statz worked together on the farm.

When Statz was confronted, he admitted that he knew having sex with a fifteen-year-old was ‘crossing the line’. He also knew that he was in legal trouble.

“While this sentence protects the public and addresses the behavior of Mr. Statz, and I believe Judge DeVries’s sentence was thoughtful and appropriate. Ultimately, it is the Victim who will have to deal with the echoes of this crime and the injury caused to her. My hope for the legacy of this case is strength found for her,” said Assistant District Attorney Jin Ho D. Pack.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.