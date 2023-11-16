SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are blaming farming equipment as the cause of a four-acre fire on Thursday afternoon.

According to Kiel Fire & Rescue, firefighters were sent to the intersection of County Road X and Wilke Lake Road in the Town of Schleswig for a half-acre of cornfield on fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews found three acres of cornfield and a wooded area on fire. Due to the expanding size of the incident resulting from high wind speed, additional units were called to the scene.

The fire was deemed under control and contained within 20 minutes of the crew arriving on the scene. In total, four acres of field and wooded area were burned.

There were no injuries to anyone during the incident, and crews are blaming farming equipment as the cause of the fire.

No additional information was provided.