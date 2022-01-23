From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#50. Juneau County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -15

— #1,584 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.1%

— #50 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,574 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 26,718

— #46 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,538 largest county nationwide

#49. Menominee County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 4

— #1,559 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.1%

— #49 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,552 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 4,255

— #72 largest county in Wisconsin, #2,868 largest county nationwide

#48. Iron County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 62

— #1,494 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.0%

— #43 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,422 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 6,137

— #70 largest county in Wisconsin, #2,728 largest county nationwide

#47. Iowa County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 63

— #1,493 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.3%

— #47 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,530 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 23,709

— #48 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,649 largest county nationwide

#46. Clark County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 107

— #1,460 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.3%

— #46 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,523 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 34,659

— #41 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,310 largest county nationwide

#45. Marquette County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 171

— #1,419 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.1%

— #42 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,412 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 15,592

— #64 largest county in Wisconsin, #2,057 largest county nationwide

#44. Douglas County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 388

— #1,286 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.9%

— #44 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,441 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 44,295

— #34 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,089 largest county nationwide

#43. Dodge County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 461

— #1,252 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.5%

— #45 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,492 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 89,396

— #19 largest county in Wisconsin, #661 largest county nationwide

#42. Washburn County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 622

— #1,181 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.9%

— #28 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,046 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 16,623

— #58 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,995 largest county nationwide

#41. Green County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 645

— #1,174 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.8%

— #37 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,322 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 37,093

— #40 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,248 largest county nationwide

#40. Polk County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 667

— #1,167 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%

— #40 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,354 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 44,977

— #33 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,072 largest county nationwide

#39. Burnett County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 777

— #1,135 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.9%

— #19 among counties in Wisconsin, #941 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 16,526

— #60 largest county in Wisconsin, #2,004 largest county nationwide

#38. Barron County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 796

— #1,130 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.7%

— #38 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,324 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 46,711

— #30 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,039 largest county nationwide

#37. Jackson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 861

— #1,117 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.2%

— #23 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,005 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 21,145

— #50 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,758 largest county nationwide

#36. Portage County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 940

— #1,094 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.4%

— #41 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,385 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 70,377

— #23 largest county in Wisconsin, #769 largest county nationwide

#35. Bayfield County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,106

— #1,056 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.3%

— #12 among counties in Wisconsin, #744 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 16,220

— #61 largest county in Wisconsin, #2,020 largest county nationwide

#34. Grant County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,222

— #1,029 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.4%

— #34 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,231 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 51,938

— #28 largest county in Wisconsin, #966 largest county nationwide

#33. Oconto County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,228

— #1,026 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.3%

— #30 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,114 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 38,965

— #38 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,203 largest county nationwide

#32. Vernon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,254

— #1,021 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.3%

— #22 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,002 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 30,714

— #43 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,416 largest county nationwide

#31. Vilas County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,297

— #1,012 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.0%

— #15 among counties in Wisconsin, #846 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 23,047

— #49 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,676 largest county nationwide

#30. Sawyer County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,459

— #984 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.8%

— #6 among counties in Wisconsin, #631 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 18,074

— #56 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,912 largest county nationwide

#29. Oneida County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,466

— #982 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.0%

— #27 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,027 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 37,845

— #39 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,226 largest county nationwide

#28. Pierce County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,682

— #947 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.2%

— #24 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,014 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 42,212

— #35 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,139 largest county nationwide

#27. Milwaukee County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,873

— #925 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.2%

— #48 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,535 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 939,489

— #1 largest county in Wisconsin, #58 largest county nationwide

#26. Dunn County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,075

— #893 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.8%

— #20 among counties in Wisconsin, #958 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 45,440

— #32 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,065 largest county nationwide

#25. Door County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,107

— #887 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.5%

— #11 among counties in Wisconsin, #727 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 30,066

— #44 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,432 largest county nationwide

#24. Jefferson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,122

— #885 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.6%

— #33 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,208 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 84,900

— #20 largest county in Wisconsin, #677 largest county nationwide

#23. Columbia County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,140

— #880 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.8%

— #29 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,056 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 58,490

— #26 largest county in Wisconsin, #895 largest county nationwide

#22. Monroe County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,221

— #865 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.0%

— #17 among counties in Wisconsin, #929 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 46,274

— #31 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,047 largest county nationwide

#21. Trempealeau County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,237

— #862 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.8%

— #10 among counties in Wisconsin, #704 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 30,760

— #42 largest county in Wisconsin, #1,415 largest county nationwide

#20. Sheboygan County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,706

— #800 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%

— #35 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,239 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 118,034

— #13 largest county in Wisconsin, #532 largest county nationwide

#19. Racine County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,991

— #768 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%

— #39 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,343 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 197,727

— #5 largest county in Wisconsin, #343 largest county nationwide

#18. Fond du Lac County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,235

— #749 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.2%

— #31 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,122 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 104,154

— #16 largest county in Wisconsin, #585 largest county nationwide

#17. Rock County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,723

— #713 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%

— #36 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,244 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 163,687

— #9 largest county in Wisconsin, #408 largest county nationwide

#16. Calumet County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,540

— #654 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.5%

— #4 among counties in Wisconsin, #588 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 52,442

— #27 largest county in Wisconsin, #962 largest county nationwide

#15. Walworth County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,743

— #643 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.7%

— #21 among counties in Wisconsin, #971 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 106,478

— #14 largest county in Wisconsin, #576 largest county nationwide

#14. Sauk County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,806

— #640 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.9%

— #8 among counties in Wisconsin, #698 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 65,763

— #25 largest county in Wisconsin, #816 largest county nationwide

#13. Kenosha County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,823

— #639 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.9%

— #32 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,163 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 169,151

— #8 largest county in Wisconsin, #393 largest county nationwide

#12. Chippewa County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,831

— #638 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.9%

— #9 among counties in Wisconsin, #700 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 66,297

— #24 largest county in Wisconsin, #808 largest county nationwide

#11. Marathon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,369

— #608 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.0%

— #26 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,025 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 138,013

— #10 largest county in Wisconsin, #471 largest county nationwide

#10. Ozaukee County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,558

— #600 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.5%

— #14 among counties in Wisconsin, #806 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 91,503

— #18 largest county in Wisconsin, #652 largest county nationwide

#9. Washington County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,555

— #566 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.0%

— #18 among counties in Wisconsin, #930 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 136,761

— #11 largest county in Wisconsin, #474 largest county nationwide

#8. Winnebago County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,698

— #563 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.1%

— #25 among counties in Wisconsin, #1,022 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 171,730

— #7 largest county in Wisconsin, #385 largest county nationwide

#7. La Crosse County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 7,965

— #527 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.1%

— #13 among counties in Wisconsin, #759 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 120,784

— #12 largest county in Wisconsin, #523 largest county nationwide

#6. Eau Claire County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 8,329

— #515 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.6%

— #7 among counties in Wisconsin, #645 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 105,710

— #15 largest county in Wisconsin, #581 largest county nationwide

#5. St. Croix County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 10,900

— #457 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.2%

— #2 among counties in Wisconsin, #380 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 93,536

— #17 largest county in Wisconsin, #643 largest county nationwide

#4. Outagamie County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 16,248

— #364 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.3%

— #5 among counties in Wisconsin, #598 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 190,705

— #6 largest county in Wisconsin, #352 largest county nationwide

#3. Waukesha County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 20,848

— #324 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.4%

— #16 among counties in Wisconsin, #893 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 406,978

— #3 largest county in Wisconsin, #175 largest county nationwide

#2. Brown County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 24,364

— #290 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.0%

— #3 among counties in Wisconsin, #559 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 268,740

— #4 largest county in Wisconsin, #260 largest county nationwide

#1. Dane County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 83,756

— #87 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +17.5%

— #1 among counties in Wisconsin, #246 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 561,504

— #2 largest county in Wisconsin, #124 largest county nationwide