POUND, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Marinette responded to reports of a car that was on its side and ‘smoldering’ on CTH B in Marinette County on Saturday morning.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on January 14 near 9th Road.

Deputies say Nereo Martinez Rios, a 36-year-old from Coleman, was traveling west when his vehicle left the road, lost control, and went into a ditch. Authorities state that the vehicle went ‘airborne and struck several trees.’

Rios was ejected from the vehicle as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe alcohol and speed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Marinette County Medical Examiner.

No additional information was provided.