Fatal crash in Waupaca Co., driver ejected from vehicle

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Waupaca County left one dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on April 28 around 2:30 a.m. a report came in of a one-vehicle crash on CTH U at Railroad Grade Road. The initial investigation showed the vehicle entered the ditch, and then re-entered the roadway and rolled several times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was removed from the vehicle and transported to ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca and was later transferred to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with life-threatening injuries.

The names were not released at this time, and the crash is still under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.