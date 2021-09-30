WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Crash involving potato truck leaves one dead in Waushara County

OASIS, Wis. (WFRV) – One person died after a crash involving a potato truck and minivan in Waushara County.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 30 around 2:30 a.m., authorities responded to an accident on County Road P near the intersection of County Road J. The crash involved a minivan and a potato truck.

The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead, and there were no passengers in either of the vehicles. No information was provided on the status of the potato truck driver.

The accident is currently under investigation and no further information will be provided until all family members are notified.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

