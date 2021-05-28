NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Fatal crash kills Green Bay man, observers perform life-saving measures

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WFRV) – One Green Bay man is dead after a car crash in the Town of Wittenberg.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Friday on Highway 29 and Meadow Lark Rd. After a preliminary investigation, they believe the car was traveling west on Highway 29 and entered a median, rolling over and stopping with the car upside down.

Deputies say people who were near the crash were able to pull the 50-year-old driver from the car and tried CPR.

In the end, officials say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. There is no news of the cause at this time.

Local 5 will update this story if more information become available.

