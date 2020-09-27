GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

One dead, three displaced after Green Bay fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead and three others have been displaced after a house fire in Green Bay on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, at around 3 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the area located in the 800 block Harrison Street for reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say light smoke was seen coming from the first floor and basement areas of the structure.

Officials report they were able to extinguish the fire within ten minutes.

Authorities say one victim was found unresponsive and taken to a local hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Three other occupants are reported to have been displaced due to the fire and smoke damage, which is estimated at a total of $40,000 worth in damages.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department states the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, with the assistance of the WIDCI.

