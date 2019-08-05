UPDATE: One-vehicle crash victim identified

MONDAY 8/5/19 9:57 a.m.

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim of a Sunday morning crash.

Kevin Steinmetz, 29, of Markesan died after striking a group of trees on County Highway K.

Officials say Steinmetz was deceased upon arrival.

SUNDAY 8/4/19 7:38 p.m.

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A 29-year-old Markesan man is dead after striking a group of trees in Green Lake County.

Officials responded to the incident around 9:00 AM Sunday morning on County Highway K West of Lakeview Road.

Upon arrival, officials discovered a single-vehicle crash with the driver deceased.

Due to the extent of the damage to the vehicle and tree’s that were obstructing access to the scene, a path had to be cut to the final point of the rest of the vehicle.

A preliminary examination revealed that a 2004 Subaru was headed westbound at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the group of trees.

The crash is believed to have happened at approximately 11:30 PM Saturday night.

The investigation is on-going.