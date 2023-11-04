GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex on Western Avenue in Green Bay on Friday evening, officers are searching for suspects in ‘active’ investigation.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were sent to the 1700 block of Western Avenue around 5 p.m. on November 3 when it was learned that a 30-year-old Green Bay man had been shot.

Before officers arrived, the victim had reportedly been taken to a local hospital by a witness at the scene. The man was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses also told officers that the victim was allegedly attending a party when he was shot in the parking lot, officers say.

The shooting is being described as an isolated incident with officers saying that the public is not in danger. No other injuries happened during the incident.

No additional details have been provided due to the ongoing and ‘active’ investigation. Local 5 will update this story when new information is released.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-260912. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP. A tip can also be submitted online, or through the “P3 Tips” app.