Fatal single-vehicle crash in Sheboygan Co., driver was trapped in the vehicle

SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman died after getting trapped in her vehicle following a crash where the car rolled and hit some trees.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on July 16 around 6:00 a.m. authorities responded to a reported crash where the vehicle was in the woods near State Highway 28 in the Town of Scott.

When authorities arrived at the scene the driver of the vehicle was trapped inside and it was later determined that the woman was dead. Reportedly the vehicle was driving northbound on State Highway 28 and went off the road, rolled and then hit some trees.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and authorities suggest the crash to only be a single-vehicle crash.

The drive is reportedly a mid-20’s woman, and the name of the woman has not been released.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

