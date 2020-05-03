Live Now
One dead in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was pronounced dead following a single-vehicle crash in Waupaca County on Saturday night.

Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says at around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a one-vehicle crash on Ebert Road in the township of Mukwa.

Officials say their initial investigation concluded that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Ebert Rd., when it entered the west ditch, and struck a tree.

According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they were the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation. Local 5 will update the story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

