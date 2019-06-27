Fate of liquor licenses of De Pere bar revealed

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — In early June, news surfaced the Fox & Moo’s liquor licenses were not to be renewed, per the De Pere Common Council.

(READ MORE: De Pere City Council votes against renewal of liquor license, bar plans to appeal.)

This decision followed an incident which occurred outside the bar on May 35.

According to a report, a scuffle started in the bar and ended with shots fired in a nearby parking lot. Police found during their investigation that some of the individuals involved had been inside of the bar, despite being underage.

During an interview with Local 5, Chelsie Brakke, Bar Manager at the Fox & Moo, said the individuals were granted access to the bar after their ID’s were checked.

“Within five minutes (of their admittance to the bar) there was an altercation so my staff went back there and handled the situation,” she said, “just like any other bar would. It wasn’t anything major, and removed them from the bar.”

De Pere police reportedly issued them a citation for admitting minors.

“That is where the liquor law part of the investigation came from,” Captain Jeremy Muraski of the De Pere Police Department told Local 5.

According to De Pere police, there have been three instances in the past six months where police were called to the address, but they could not provide any further details.

This week, the council met again to determine the fate of the Fox & Moo liquor licenses.

Alderman Jonathon Hansen told Local 5 “We did not renew the liquor license for the rear bar/dance area. This is where the recent problems occurred. This passed on a 5-2 vote. They can keep the license for the front bar (which is a traditional bar table and bowling alleys) but it’s suspended for 30 days beginning July 1. We also added a number of conditions for that license.

The conditions outlined by the alderman are:

Security cameras need to be on the bouncers checking the IDs at all times, and footage needs to be stored for at least 30 days. Bar owner and employees need to undergo training with the De Pere police on how to spot fake IDs. Automatic review of the license in 6 months by the licensing committee.

Local 5 will update this story as information becomes available.