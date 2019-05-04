Father Allouez Catholic School teacher arrested for allegations of sexual assault

A physical education teacher at Father Allouez Catholic School in Allouez has been arrested for allegations of sexual assault.

Court records show the 29-year-old woman, Brynn Larsen was arrested today in Oconto County and faces charges of repeated sexual assault of the same child, 2nd-degree assault of a child, and two counts of child enticement.

According to a letter to parents from Green Bay Catholic Education, these alleged incidents occurred in a different county over four years prior to Larsen being hired, and that Larsen had passed a background check prior to being hired.

The letter goes on to say