Father Allouez Catholic School teacher arrested for allegations of sexual assault
A physical education teacher at Father Allouez Catholic School in Allouez has been arrested for allegations of sexual assault.
Court records show the 29-year-old woman, Brynn Larsen was arrested today in Oconto County and faces charges of repeated sexual assault of the same child, 2nd-degree assault of a child, and two counts of child enticement.
According to a letter to parents from Green Bay Catholic Education, these alleged incidents occurred in a different county over four years prior to Larsen being hired, and that Larsen had passed a background check prior to being hired.
The letter goes on to say
"The safety of all students at Father Allouez Catholic School is of utmost importance for administration and staff at all times. Please keep those involved in your thought and prayers."
