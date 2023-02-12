FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple types of drugs were seized, and a father and son were arrested following an overnight traffic stop in Fond du Lac County.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a K9 helped to alert deputies to the narcotics, when a father and son pair were pulled over for a traffic stop.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

The M-30 pills seized are fentanyl pills, deputies say, and the other drugs found included marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

Deputies say that one of the men arrested was already on probation for a manufacture and delivery of cocaine conviction. The two remain in custody in the Fond du Lac County jail.

The man on probation also reportedly had a probation and parole warrant out for his arrest and allegedly provided a false name when first identified by deputies.

Great work K9 Rip and the deputies involved in getting these drugs, packaged and ready for sale, off our streets. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

No additional information was provided.