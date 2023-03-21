NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in New London are looking for help to check on the welfare of a 12-year-old boy and his father who went to Appleton to get an oil change but never returned.

According to the New London Police Department, 12-year-old Chason Moore and his father Jason Moore did not return home after going to Appleton for an oil change. Police say around 7:30 a.m. the two left New London.

Around 7:30 p.m. it was reported that the two did not return. Anyone with information is asked to call the New London Police Department at 920-982-8505.

Police are asking the public for help in checking on the welfare of the two.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.