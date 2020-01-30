UPDATE: Charges filed against mother, son arrested in Fox Crossing drug bust

THURSDAY 1/30/20 12:48 p.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges have been filed against the mother and son arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Fox Crossing.

According to court records, 56-year-old Leslie Howard has been charged with one count of Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (less than or equal to 1g) and Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (greater than 1-5g).

Court documents show 20-year-old Tylor Johnson has been charged with Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (greater than 1-5g) – Party to a Crime, Possession with the Intent/Cocaine (greater than 5-15g), Possession of THC, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both Howard and Johnson are scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Mother, son arrested in Fox Crossing drug bust

THURSDAY 1/30/20 8:07 a.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – A mother and son in Fox Crossing were arrested Monday following a drug bust, according to Fox Crossing Police.

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Drug Unit say they had previously investigated a residence in the 900 block of Strohmeyer Court following a controlled purchase of crack cocaine from 56-year-old Leslie Howard. Howard’s son, 20-year-old Tylor Johnson, was believed to be supplying the illegal substance. Johnson reportedly lived in the residence with Howard.

LWAM investigators say they maintained surveillance of Johnson went he left the residence in a vehicle earlier this week. Fox Crossing Police then stopped the vehicle in Outagamie County.

A Grand Chute Police K9 was requested to assist officers during the traffic stop. The K9 was alerted while searching the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police say that during the traffic stop, $3,533 U.S. currency was located in Johnson’s wallet. Johnson was then arrested.

Officials say a search warrant was then executed on the residence. Police detained five occupants, including Howard.

While searching the residence, investigators found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, high-end wristwatches, identifiers, and $2,000 U.S. currency.

Howard was ultimately arrested and taken to the Winnebago County Jail. The remaining occupants were released, according to police.

The LWAM Drug Unit continues to investigate the incident. Fox Crossing Police say they want the community to know that your safety is of the utmost importance and that they will continue to combat the sale and manufacture of controlled substances, along with all other unlawful activity that disrupts and threatens the peace, safety, order, aesthetics, and property values of the Village of Fox Crossing.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story misidentified Leslie Howard as a man. An updated release from the Fox Crossing Police Department shows Howard is a woman.