Father, son hospitalized in motorcycle crash

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that sent a father and son to the hospital.

Authorities say it happened on Wednesday at 5:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of Indiana Avenue. A car driven by a 22-year-old woman from Sheboygan Falls was backing up when it hit the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle — a 42-year-old Sheboygan man — was riding with his 11-year-old son. Both were sent to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman driving the vehicle was uninjured.

No arrests have been made and officers have yet to issue any citations. However, authorities believe there were witnesses of the crash who left prior to officers’ arrival. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333.