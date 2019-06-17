Father’s Day deals at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Father’s Day celebration continued through the day with special deals at Lambeau Field.

Several discounts were offered around the Lambeau Field Atrium on Sunday, June 16.

The Packers Hall of Fame offered dads free admission into the museum from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Packers Pro Shop gave fathers 15 percent off of merchandise throughout the store from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

1919 Kitchen and Tap also provided dads with a free Miller Lite or non-alcoholic beverage with the purchase of an entree from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Jim Servi of Neenah said his favorite part of the special deals was the free admission into the Packers Hall of Fame.

“We happen to come by and find out it was a free event through the Packers Hall of Fame,” Servi said. “And since watching for the Packers from the 60’s when I was a child, it was a special pleasure to sit and watch all the old-timers from Lombardi, to Starr, to Hornung, and Jerry Kramer.”

A list of Lambeau Field Atrium hours can be found in the link here.