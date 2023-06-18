SUAMICO, Wis (WFRV) – All dads received free admission to the Northeast Wisconsin Zoo in honor of Father’s Day. Josh Heimeri is a father of two and says he takes pride in being a positive role model for his children.



“Bringing my two sons to the zoo, they are both interested in animals and what better day on Father’s Day it is such a beautiful day out,” said Heimerl



Heimerl says he prides himself on being a positive role model for his children.

“It means that you get to watch your legacy kind of grow up to be the people who you want them to be, shape them to be genuine people and true to themselves and to be a father it’s just incredible in every way,” explained Heimerl.



As Heimeri celebrates Father’s Day he sends a special message to his sons.



“That I love them so much, every day I hope that you both see how much I do love you and you know you guys are going to be a true light into this world and be true to who you are and just always know I love you,” said Heimerl.



Heimerl has a one-year-old and a three-month-old.