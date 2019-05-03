Favre and Manning pass through Green Bay together
Peyton Manning took in the mystique of Titletown Thursday with a very familiar guide...Brett Favre.
Manning is the host of a new ESPN+ docu-series called Peyton's Places which takes a look at the history of NFL cities across the country.
Not only does Manning speak with former players, coaches, and public figures, but he gets hands-on recreating some of the biggest moments in NFL lore in ways we've never seen.
Take a second to watch the promotion video below, it's well worth your time...especially if you're a football fan:
In pictures posted to social media, Favre takes Manning into what looks like Coach Lombardi's basement bar as well as Bart Starr's car.
The show is set for a July 15th debut.
Local 5 has a call out to ESPN in regards to when the Packers episode is planned for release. We will update this story once we learn more.
