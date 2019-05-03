Favre and Manning pass through Green Bay together

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former NFL player Brett Favre presents the moment of the year award at the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul Abell/Invision for NFL/AP Images)

Peyton Manning took in the mystique of Titletown Thursday with a very familiar guide...Brett Favre.

Manning is the host of a new ESPN+ docu-series called Peyton's Places which takes a look at the history of NFL cities across the country.

Not only does Manning speak with former players, coaches, and public figures, but he gets hands-on recreating some of the biggest moments in NFL lore in ways we've never seen.

Take a second to watch the promotion video below, it's well worth your time...especially if you're a football fan:

In pictures posted to social media, Favre takes Manning into what looks like Coach Lombardi's basement bar as well as Bart Starr's car.

The show is set for a July 15th debut.

Local 5 has a call out to ESPN in regards to when the Packers episode is planned for release. We will update this story once we learn more.