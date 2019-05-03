Local News

Favre and Manning pass through Green Bay together

By:

Posted: May 03, 2019 02:57 PM CDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 02:57 PM CDT

Peyton Manning took in the mystique of Titletown Thursday with a very familiar guide...Brett Favre.

Manning is the host of a new ESPN+ docu-series called Peyton's Places which takes a look at the history of NFL cities across the country.

Not only does Manning speak with former players, coaches, and public figures, but he gets hands-on recreating some of the biggest moments in NFL lore in ways we've never seen.

Take a second to watch the promotion video below, it's well worth your time...especially if you're a football fan:

In pictures posted to social media, Favre takes Manning into what looks like Coach Lombardi's basement bar as well as Bart Starr's car.

The show is set for a July 15th debut.

Local 5 has a call out to ESPN in regards to when the Packers episode is planned for release. We will update this story once we learn more.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected