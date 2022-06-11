FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems a local fire department isn’t just a Safe Haven for human newborns but also for baby animals seeking refuge with our local heroes.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Friday, a fawn was found at the entrance of its station.

Officials say a concerned resident actually alerted the department to the baby deer, who had reportedly crossed the road to end up at the station.

Shortly after their furry visitor was discovered, Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue FF/P Noah Kreilkamp and other personnel worked together to safely transfer the fawn into a wooded area near the station.

Crews suspect that this area is where the fawn came from and believe it is a safe environment for the little creature to inhabit.