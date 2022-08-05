JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta is currently seeking a suspect that is believed to be in the Johnson Creek area.

According to a release, Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is accused of shooting at a federal agent on July 28 in Columbus, Georgia and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Brown is to be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a 24-year-old black man with black hair and brown eyes. he’s 5’11” and weighs around 200 pounds. He also uses the nickname Black.

A federal warrant for his arrest was issued by the U.S. District Court in Macon, Georgia for two separate charges. Those charges are possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and impeding a federal official.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown should contact their local FBI office.

No further information was provided.