MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The FBI Milwaukee Field Office is offering a $25,000 reward for information relating to an arson investigation of an anti-abortion lobbying group’s office in southcentral Wisconsin.
The incident, which happened on May 8, 2022, at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office located in Madison, began when both Madison Police and Fire Departments responded to the building for reports of a fire.
The release states that after the fire was extinguished, an investigation revealed that two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the office.
Authorities say that graffiti was found on the outside of the building near a broken window that stated, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.” Additional graffiti included the anarchist ‘A’ and the number ‘1312.’
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
If you have any information relating to this incident, you are asked to contact the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office at (414) 276-4684, or you can submit a tip online.