FDA identifies 9 potentially dangerous hand sanitizers, warns public to avoid usage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has identified nine hand sanitizers they advise residents not to use due to their potential to toxicity.

Over the weekend the FDA announced that it recommends consumers to not use any hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico, due to the potential presence of methanol, a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

The FDA has identified the following products manufactured by Eskbiochem:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

After testing samples of Lavar Gel and CleanCare No Germ, the FDA report they found copious amounts of methanol used in the products. The FDA says methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects.

FDA reported that on June 17, they contacted Eskbiochem and recommended the company remove its hand sanitizing products from the market due to the risks associated with methanol poisoning.

To date, the FDA says the company has not taken action to remove these potentially dangerous products from the market.

FDA is now recommending consumers to stop using these hand sanitizers and dispose of them in appropriate hazardous waste containers.

FDA warns residents not to flush or pour these products down the drain.

FDA officials say consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizers containing methanol should seek immediate treatment and that some side effects of substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

