FDA: Outbreak of hepatitis A may be linked to blackberries from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local partners, are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A which could affect Wisconsin.

The outbreak is reportedly linked to fresh, conventional (non-organic) blackberries from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.

“Based on the epidemiological information collected in the investigation thus far, ill patients reported consuming fresh conventional blackberries from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market stores in three states: Indiana, Nebraska, and Wisconsin,” says the FDA.

Further investigation shows the berries were shipped to Fresh Thyme locations in 11 states including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Officials recommend customers do not eat any fresh conventional blackberries if purchased between September 9-30 from Fresh Thyme locations in the aforementioned states.

Even if these berries have been frozen, they should not be eaten but should be thrown away.

If consumers purchased fresh conventional blackberries from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market stores in the 11 states listed above between September 9-30, ate those berries in the last two weeks, and have not been vaccinated for the hepatitis A virus (HAV), they should consult with their healthcare professional to determine whether post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is indicated. PEP is recommended for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to HAV in the last two weeks.

Those with evidence of previous hepatitis A vaccination or previous hepatitis A infection do not require PEP.

C

ontact your healthcare provider if you think you may have become ill from eating these blackberries, or if you believe that you have eaten these berries in the last two weeks.

