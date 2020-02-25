FDA sends Jimmy John’s notice: Raw sprouts, cucumber may be linked to E. coli, Salmonella outbreaks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WFRV) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sent Jimmy John’s a warning letter informing the company that, following a collaborative investigation, officials have determined several outbreaks of E. coli and Salmonella may be linked to numerous locations. The outbreaks have reportedly affected not only consumers in Wisconsin but 10 other states as well.

According to the letter addressed to Jimmy John’s President James North, the FDA, “the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local partners have collaboratively investigated several outbreaks linked to Jimmy John’s restaurants.”

The FDA states that five outbreaks have been connected to contaminated clover sprouts and cucumbers used by Jimmy John’s locations.

Officials say 22 people in Iowa were infected by E. coli. Of those, 20, reported eating at a Jimmy John’s before contracting E. coli.

In February 2018, ten people, including six from Wisconsin, were infected by Salmonella. Eight of those infected reported eating a Jimmy John’s sandwich with raw sprouts on it.

In October 2014, October 2013, and April 2012, a total of 56 people were infected by E. coli. The FDA says many of those affected had eaten either cucumber or raw sprouts at a Jimmy John’s location.

According to the letter, the FDA is now asking Jimmy John’s to “describe and document steps you have or will take to prevent the receipt and sale of adulterated food at each of the approximately 2,800 Jimmy John’s restaurants.”

