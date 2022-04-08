FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac County Emergency Management has put out a statement explaining why they chose not to sound the sirens during the statewide tornado drill practice on Thursday.

According to city officials, they had originally planned to sound the tornado sirens at 1:45 p.m. and then again at 6:45 p.m. in accordance with neighboring counties.

However, plans changed when a chlorine gas leak at Milk Specialties Global occurred impacting several residents and even local traffic.

Officials allege that because the situation was active at the time of the drills, they thought it best not to sound the sirens.

“Sounding the sirens as part of the drill during an active event could cause further confusion or panic to those affected, and we wanted to ensure that did not happen,” shared the Director of Communications and Emergency Management, Bobbi Hicken.

Fond du Lac County Emergency Management reminds residents that most outdoor warning sirens in Fond du Lac County are sounded at noon on Saturdays to test their functionality.

To help you prepare for the tornado season, Local 5 compiled a few helpful tips here.