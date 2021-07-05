FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

FDL Dock Spiders guarantees home playoff game with 1st Half Division Championship

Local News

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – With a 22-13 record, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders clinched the First Half Great Lakes West Divison Championship and guaranteed themselves at least one home playoff game.

The home playoff game will be one of two days, either Sunday, Aug. 15, or Monday, Aug. 16. The playoffs will start on Aug. 15 and run through Aug. 20.

The first round of the playoffs will be a best-of-three series and home-field advantage will be determined by best overall record.

Dock Spiders ticket package holders will reportedly have priority for playoff tickets and more information regarding playoff ticket availability will be released soon.

For more information visit the Dock Spiders’ website.

