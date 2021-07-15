FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

FDL firefighters rescue dog that fell into Fond du Lac River, reunited with owner

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac firefighters came to the rescue of a small dog that fell into the Fond du Lac River on Thursday.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue’s Facebook page, on Thursday around 7:15 a.m. crews were called to help rescue a dog in the Fond du Lac River. The dog fell into the river near the area of Forest and Macy.

Rescue 471 crew was able to get the dog out of the river and reunite the dog with its owner. After grabbing the dog the crew was able to get the dog up and onto land.

There was no information on how long the dog was in the river.

The amount of rain that was recorded on Wednesday and Thursday has caused flooding in the Fox Valley.

Bucks Game 3 Win