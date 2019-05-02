FdL Firefighters swap hoses for hoops

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) -- Fond du Lac Firefighters will be swapping their jackets for jerseys Saturday.

FdL Firefighters Local 400 and local businesses have teamed up to host a basketball game, free to the public, starting at 5 p.m.

The firefighters will be taking on representatives from the Marian basketball team, a former dunk contest competitor, and a couple of former Green Bay Packers.

While the event itself is free, program books with photos will be for sale at the door.

The Cardinal Skippers will provide halftime entertainment for the game.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go toward the FdL Firefighters Local 400 charitable fund for projects and donation needs within the community.

The event will take place at Fond du Lac High School at 801 Campus Drive.