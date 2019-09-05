FdL High School searching for missing python

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — Fond du Lac High School staff have spent the first few days of school searching for Kai, a 3-foot python who disappeared over Labor Day Weekend.

CBS 58, Local 5’s Milwaukee affiliate, says the school has looked everywhere and even called in the fire department to help search with thermal cameras.

Principal Matt Steinbarth told CBS 58 Kai is believed to have slithered into a vent in the science room.

“We think it’s in there because we were able to see some slither marks and now we’re in the process of dismantling portions of that to see where exactly it decided to hide out in now,” says Steinbarth.

For more on this story, visit CBS 58.