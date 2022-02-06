FDL police investigate cause of duplex fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – No one was injured after a duplex fire in Fond du Lac early Sunday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, at around 4:16 a.m. crews responded to a report of a fire on the front porch of a duplex located at the 40 block Sunrise Court, in Fond du Lac.

Upon arrival, crews said they were able to quickly knock down the fire on the front porch, which had begun to burn up the vinyl siding of the duplex.

The fire was extinguished before it spread inside the structure. All residents were able to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation at this time.