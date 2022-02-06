FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

FDL police investigate cause of duplex fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – No one was injured after a duplex fire in Fond du Lac early Sunday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, at around 4:16 a.m. crews responded to a report of a fire on the front porch of a duplex located at the 40 block Sunrise Court, in Fond du Lac.

Upon arrival, crews said they were able to quickly knock down the fire on the front porch, which had begun to burn up the vinyl siding of the duplex. 

The fire was extinguished before it spread inside the structure. All residents were able to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation at this time. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

5th-ranked UW-Oshkosh handles Stout at home

Green Bay women smother Robert Morris for fifth straight win

St. Mary's Springs wins Badgerland title over NHM

St. Norbert earns Saturday sweep in hoops, hockey

HS Sports Xtra: Springs, NHM advance to Badgerland title game; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Appleton North knocks off another ranked foe; FVA, FRCC highlights