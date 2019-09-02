Live Now
FdL Police investigating after dog found abandoned in residence

Photo courtesy of Fond du Lac Humane Society

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — Fond du Lac Police are currently investigating after a dog was found left behind in a residence after the owners moved out.

The Fond du Lac Humane Society says they have been feeding the dog small amounts of food and water around the clock to try and keep him from bloating.

Photo courtesy of Fond du Lac Humane Society

“We are just starting the long and daunting task of reversing the effects of starvation, severe dehydration and emaciation,” says the Humane Society.

They add that the worst thing you can do if you find an animal in this condition is feeding them. This can cause bloating which can kill them quickly.

“This boy can use all the hopes and prayers he can get right now.”

This is what happens when a person moves out of an apartment/house and leaves the pet behind. The Fond du Lac Police…

Posted by Fond du Lac Humane Society on Monday, September 2, 2019

