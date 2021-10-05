FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

FDL Police investigating multiple fights at high school, charges will be referred for students involved

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police are investigating multiple fights at the Fond du Lac High School, and there will be an increased police presence throughout the school day.

According to authorities, students are safe and currently in a hold status in their classrooms. The situation is reportedly contained, but there will be an increased presence for the rest of the school day.

The Fond du Lac Police Department mentioned that there was no stabbing or weapons involved and the SWAT Team was not involved.

Fond du Lac High School released additional information confirming the incident saying that students were held in their classrooms while staff and police dealt with an altercation between students that has started outside of school. Holding students in the classroom was meant to protect students and staff, said Principal Matt Steinbarth.

Students who had participated in the fight will be suspended and referred for criminal charges, there will also be a thorough investigation that could lead to students being expelled. There will be additional police officers at the high school for the foreseeable future.

There was no further information provided at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins

HS Sports Xtra: Green Bay West snaps six-game losing streak to East; FRCC & FVA highlights

Team of the Week: Denmark

Spirit Squad of the Week: West De Pere