FDL Police investigating multiple fights at high school, charges will be referred for students involved

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police are investigating multiple fights at the Fond du Lac High School, and there will be an increased police presence throughout the school day.

According to authorities, students are safe and currently in a hold status in their classrooms. The situation is reportedly contained, but there will be an increased presence for the rest of the school day.

The Fond du Lac Police Department mentioned that there was no stabbing or weapons involved and the SWAT Team was not involved.

Fond du Lac High School released additional information confirming the incident saying that students were held in their classrooms while staff and police dealt with an altercation between students that has started outside of school. Holding students in the classroom was meant to protect students and staff, said Principal Matt Steinbarth.

Students who had participated in the fight will be suspended and referred for criminal charges, there will also be a thorough investigation that could lead to students being expelled. There will be additional police officers at the high school for the foreseeable future.

There was no further information provided at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.