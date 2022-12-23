FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Severe winter weather silenced a popular holiday-season giving campaign for one organization.

Fond du Lac Salvation Army officials had to suspend their red kettle campaign on Thursday and Friday on account of the weather. An official that Local Five News spoke with said that they are concerned that they won’t meet their $225,000 fundraising goal.

“When times are tough and there’s no fallback finances, our door is open and we extend the kindness and compassion that pulls people through,” said Salvation Army captain Christina Champlin.

We’re told a group of community members has launched a “Miracle On Christmas Eve $73,000 kettle match to try to help.

The red-kettle campaign will continue for its last day on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“It’s during the last days of the kettle season that we raise the majority of our campaign goal, every penny of which is necessary to keep us serving,” said Champlin.

For more information about the Fond du Lac Salvation Army or to donate click here.