FDL Sheriff: Suspect tosses $80k worth of drugs out of vehicle during 13+ mile police chase

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Racine was taken into custody after allegedly tossing drugs from his car during a police chase that stretched across three counties.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a drug recovery that happened on July 19. Around 10 p.m., authorities with Winnebago County notified Fond du Lac County officials of a vehicle traveling on HWY 41.

The vehicle was found on HWY 41 near Townline Road, and deputies tried to pull the car over. Authorities say that the vehicle did not stop and a white bag was reportedly seen thrown from the car.

The bag was recovered immediately and reportedly contained a ‘significant’ amount of illegal drugs. The vehicle just entered Dodge County when it lost control and crashed. It came to a stop on railroad tracks west of HWY 41.

Officials say the driver was found hiding in tall grass near the scene of the crash. Multiple items were found including:

Loaded handgun

Digital scale

Bag thrown from the car Five Ziploc bags of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl – 297 gams (around 2,500 pills) Three bags of cocaine – 84 grams



Authorities mentioned that the illegal drugs were estimated to be $80,000 worth.

The driver was identified as a 28-year-old man from Racine and is facing the following charges:

Fleeing/eluding an officer

Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute (>50 grams)

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (>50 grams)

1st-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit

No squad cars were damaged from the chase, which traveled a reported 13.8 miles. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details were provided.