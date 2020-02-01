Fear of possible long-term layoffs at Marquis Yachts in Pulaski

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) News of possible long-term layoffs at Marquis Yachts in Pulaski – is still sinking in for village residents. Kris Schuller reports all are praying the company finds a new owner to save 344 jobs.

At Smurawa’s Country Bakery in Pulaski, owner Greg Smurawa is still taking in the news, that 344 jobs at Marquis Yachts appear to be in jeopardy.

“My first reaction was not again. We were kind of like, how serious is it going to be, how long is it going to be?” said Smurawa.

Thursday Marquis Yachts announced their intention to temporarily shut down March 1 for an undetermined period of time. In a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the company says the decision comes after a potential buyer chose to withdraw

from purchasing the business.

“Because it is unlikely that a sale of the company will be finalized by March 1, 2020, we anticipate there will be a temporary shutdown which will affect most and potentially all company employees. However, if the company is able to close on the sale of the business with a new buyer by February 29 then there will be no shut down.”

“It’s huge for Pulaski, we’re about 3,500 people, we have four major employers and that is one of them,” said Village Trustee Chris Smith.

Trustee Smith says the announcement comes as a complete surprise.

“From my perspective, I don’t think that we knew this was coming. They had just started a new brand,” Smith said.

Smith says should their be long-term layoffs everyone will be impacted, from the employees to retailers, to the housing market.

“The best scenario would be that they find a buyer that would want to keep the business here and employee as many people,” she said.

A hope that many in Pulaski, like Greg Smurawa, are holding tightly onto.

“It affects the community in a negative way as far as the psyche goes. I’m hopeful that they are able to get things organized over there,” Smurava said.

We reached out to Marquis Yachts to see if anyone was available to speak on these possible layoffs and was told no one could comment.

Trustee Smith fears the company’s highly-skilled workforce – is right now out looking for new jobs.