GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s playoff time in the NBA. Fans in northeast Wisconsin are lining up to support their team. Bucks fan Evan Phillips has grand expectations for his favorite team.



“Being a Bucks fan most of my life, just having them be the number one seed is awesome,” said Phillips.

The Milwaukee Bucks finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA. Bucks fan Evan Phillips says he expects the team to win another NBA title this year.

“They absolutely have to win a championship this year, they are the number one overall seed, yea they have to do it all,” said Phillips.

The Bucks started the playoffs by facing the Miami Heat. Bucks fan Mike Conway says the level of play intensifies during the playoffs.

“That is why they play the playoffs for a reason, anybody has a chance to do anything for anybody, it all comes down to injuries it can come down to people not playing right,” explained Conway.

Conway says team chemistry will be the deciding factor.

“Everybody has to be on the same page to make the teamwork and work better and everything else like that,” stated Conway.

Phillips plans to see the action up close and personal as the playoffs continue.

“I am going to try to watch as many as possible I’d like to get to at least one, preferably in the finals I’ll see if I can snag a ticket,” said Phillips.



The Bucks must win four games to advance to the next round of the playoffs.