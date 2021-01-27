Federal eviction moratorium extended through March

A rental sign is posted in front of an apartment complex Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Phoenix. Housing advocacy groups have joined lawmakers lobbying Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to extend his coronavirus-era moratorium on evictions when it expires, when the 120-day order ending July 22 was supposed to ensure people would not lose their homes if they fell ill to COVID-19 or lost jobs in the pandemic’s economic fallout. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(WFRV) – An order that protects tenants from eviction for not paying rent will run through March 31.

Recent federal legislation and an anticipated order from the CDC is extending a Sept. 2020 order, that will protect tenants from eviction for nonpayment of rent.

“The economic fallout from the pandemic has resulted in housing insecurity for many Wisconsinites. I’m glad the eviction moratorium has been extended. Those who need eviction relief should connect with state and local resources in order to utilize the emergency rental assistance available,” says Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

To invoke the moratorium, tenants must provide a signed copy of the declaration form provided by the CDC to their landlord.

Each adult listed on the lease, rental agreement, or housing contract must provide their own separate declaration.

According to a release, The federal eviction moratorium does not exempt tenants from paying rent. Tenants are still required to pay their rent and may still be evicted for reasons other than not paying rent.

Landlords may still charge and collect late fees, penalties, or interest.