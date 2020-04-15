Federal government begins distributing stimulus money across Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Millions of Americans are finding extra money in their bank accounts this week. The $290 billion from the U.S. government is aimed to stimulate the economy – stopped in its tracks by Covid-19.

Covid-19 closed thousands of businesses and left 16 million people out of work. But this week the federal government is sending money to the many, worried about making ends meet.

“This is to help those people getting by to pay their bills and also for those of us that are still working to help stimulate the economy,”said Jill Schoenwalder from Tax Management Services.

By the end of Wednesday, over 60 million Americans who’ve set up direct deposit in the past with the IRS will receive cash payments; $1,200 to individuals with an adjusted gross income under $75,000, $2,400 to married couples filing taxes jointly with AGI under $150,000 and for each child 16 and under $500 dollars.

“As of April 15th most people that had direct deposit on a 2019 or 2018 tax return should have received the funds via direct deposit,” Schoenwalder said.

But this tax expert says there are millions of people who don’t do direct deposit and they will get their payment in the form of a check.

“They have said early May for checks for taxpayers who filed, but had paper checks for refunds,” she said.

And next week a second wave for Social Security recipients.

“That is supposed to be anybody with Social Security benefits that they receive direct deposit and do not file a tax return,” Schoenwalder said.

But for those who can be claimed as a dependent for tax purposes, like many college students, they are ineligible for the program.

“If they are an eligible dependent, which would be any college student who does not provide over half of their own support, they are an eligible dependent and would not be eligible for the stimulus,” said Schoenwalder.

But if you do receive money Schoenwalder says spend it. The injection of cash will help our economy.

“Maybe buy something you’ve been putting off, pay some bills, pay off debt and really stimulate the economy,” Schoenwalder said. The IRS has created an online tool to track your payment.