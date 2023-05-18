(WFRV) – A woman from Texas is facing 15 charges after an alleged scheme that defrauded a business of over $3 million.

According to the Department of Justice, 33-year-old Sarah Doherty (also known as Sarah McKibbin) is charged with 11 counts of wire fraud and four counts of tax evasion. The charges come after an alleged fraud scheme that happened between November 2016 and October 2020.

Doherty is reportedly from Azle, Texas.

The indictment alleges that a business owner hired Doherty to provide services for the business and in 2015 Doherty formed an S-corporation to facilitate the relationship with the business. The corporation was reportedly called Faith Outdoor Consulting, LLC.

Doherty allegedly used her access to the financial information of the business and its owner to defraud the business. The indictment alleges that the business was defrauded of an estimated $3.43 million.

She then allegedly told the business’s bookkeepers and its outside accountant that the money was spent on business expenses. However, she allegedly used the money to pay her personal expenses.

Additionally, Doherty is accused of trying to evade income taxes owed to the United States by submitting false and fraudulent forms to the IRS. This was reportedly for the calendar year of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Doherty also allegedly submitted a false and fraudulent form for Faith Outdoor Consulting, LLC for three calendar years. The indictment alleges that the tax forms ‘substantially’ understated her gross income and concealed gross income by disguising it as business expenses for the business she was hired to provide services.

If convicted, she would face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison on each wire fraud count and five years in prison on each tax evasion count. That totals up to a maximum of 240 years in prison (220 for the 11 counts of wire fraud & 20 years for four counts of tax evasion).

The investigation was done by the IRS Criminal Investigation, FBI, Fall River Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The Fall River Police Department even posted on its Facebook page about how they collaborated to bring the charges.

No additional information was provided.