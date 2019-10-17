Federal Help to Improve Fox Crossing Fire Department Response Time

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – In just two minutes a fire can become life-threatening, so a firefighter’s ability to respond quickly is critical.

The Fox Crossing Fire Department is getting federal help to improve their response time.

Thanks to the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant through FEMA, the Fox Crossing Fire Department will reduce their response time.

The roughly $400,000 grant will partially pay for round the clock staffing of part-time firefighters on the weekends over the next three years.

“Our current practice is to rely on paid-on call response from our existing paid-oncall firefighters and officers from home. They would get a call on a pager and respond from home to the station to the their assigned rig or station and then respond.” Fox Crossing Fire Chief Brian Harbison

The staffing changes will begin on January 1, 2020. The Fox Crossing Fire Department is taking applications to fill these new positions.